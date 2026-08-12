UP Warriorz Gear Up for WPL 2027 with Bengaluru Camp

In preparation for the 2027 Women's Premier League (WPL) season, the UP Warriorz are holding an intensive pre-season camp in Bengaluru from August 10 to 13. Head coach Abhishek Nayar emphasizes that the camp serves as both an evaluation of player progress and a strategic exercise to clarify individual roles within the team.

Key members, including Trisha G, Shikha Pandey, Asha Shobhana, and Kiran Navgire, are participating. Nayar expressed that the camp is also a chance to identify promising young talent, a crucial step after a challenging 2026 season that saw the team finish last in the league under his leadership.

The team struggled with fielding and consistent batting from their Indian players, especially after Australian batter Phoebe Litchfield's injury. Strengthening these areas is a focal point for the Warriorz as they also bolster their scouting efforts with the addition of legendary cricketer Neetu David as the chief scout. Her experience is expected to be vital ahead of the upcoming auction.