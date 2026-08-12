England Stars Sharpen Skills in Warm-Up Duel Against Pakistan

Emilio Gay, Shoaib Bashir, and Matthew Fisher join the Professional County Club Select XI for a three-day warm-up match against Pakistan in Beckenham, preparing for England's Test series. The game, delayed by a day, allows top players to fine-tune before the Test opener next week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 18:54 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 18:54 IST
England Stars Sharpen Skills in Warm-Up Duel Against Pakistan
Shoaib Bashir (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The spotlight turns to Beckenham this week as Emilio Gay, Shoaib Bashir, and Matthew Fisher join forces with the Professional County Club Select XI in a crucial three-day warm-up match against the visiting Pakistan team. This fixture is part of the run-up to England's eagerly anticipated Test series.

For Emilio Gay, the game represents a significant opportunity to demonstrate his full recovery from a recent shoulder injury sustained during the One-Day Cup. Despite challenges, Gay aims to build on his past performances, notably making half-centuries during his Test debut series against New Zealand.

Shoaib Bashir faces a different challenge; with limited appearances this season, his spin prowess has garnered the backing of England selector Marcus North. Despite the strategic preferences leaning away from heavy reliance on spin, Bashir is poised to stake his claim within the lineup. Meanwhile, Matthew Fisher, albeit short of match practice, remains a pivotal part of England's pacing arsenal, navigating through selection dynamics ahead of the series.

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