Dramatic Comeback: NEROCA FC Triumphs Over Nine-Man FC Raengdai in Durand Cup Finale

NEROCA FC staged a remarkable comeback to secure a 3-1 win against FC Raengdai in the Durand Cup. Despite trailing and facing a robust Raengdai defense, NEROCA capitalized on their two-man advantage to end their group-stage campaign on a winning note, narrowly missing the quarter-finals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 21:02 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 21:02 IST
Dramatic Comeback: NEROCA FC Triumphs Over Nine-Man FC Raengdai in Durand Cup Finale
NEROCA FC and FC Raengdai players in action (Photo: Durand Cup). Image Credit: ANI

NEROCA FC staged a remarkable comeback to defeat FC Raengdai 3-1 at the Khuman Lampak Main Stadium, wrapping up their group-stage campaign in the 2026 Durand Cup. Despite falling behind to a 19th-minute goal by Jonah Kamei, NEROCA quickly leveled the score thanks to an own goal from Raengdai's Thoudam Nani Singh.

The turning point came as Raengdai was reduced to nine players after red cards were shown to P.M. Rakeveiche and Soraisham Surjakanta Singh. NEROCA seized this opportunity, with Chabungbam Linky Meitei scoring in the 89th minute and Yumnam Renedy Meitei adding a third in stoppage time, sealing the comeback.

With this victory, NEROCA ends Group D with four points from three matches, while FC Raengdai, who made strategic changes having secured a quarter-final spot, finished with six points. Notably, Midul Doley of FC Raengdai was awarded the Emerging Player accolade for the group stage.

TRENDING

1
FTSE 100 Dips Amid Middle East Tensions, Balfour Beatty Shines

FTSE 100 Dips Amid Middle East Tensions, Balfour Beatty Shines

United Kingdom
2
Telangana Government Intensifies Action Against Defaulting Rice Millers

Telangana Government Intensifies Action Against Defaulting Rice Millers

India
3
Arunachal Pradesh Strengthens Healthcare with New Specialist Doctors

Arunachal Pradesh Strengthens Healthcare with New Specialist Doctors

India
4
Malawi’s Historic World Cup Qualification: The Impact of Infantino's Leadership

Malawi’s Historic World Cup Qualification: The Impact of Infantino's Leaders...

Malawi

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Resource Booms to Debt Risks: World Bank Urges Commodity Exporters to Rethink Fiscal Policy

Trade Feeds the World, But Who Pays the Environmental Price?

Banks Want More AI: Are They Ready for What Comes Next?

Brazil’s Offshore Wind Boom Could Redefine the Global South Energy Transition

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026