Dramatic Comeback: NEROCA FC Triumphs Over Nine-Man FC Raengdai in Durand Cup Finale

NEROCA FC staged a remarkable comeback to defeat FC Raengdai 3-1 at the Khuman Lampak Main Stadium, wrapping up their group-stage campaign in the 2026 Durand Cup. Despite falling behind to a 19th-minute goal by Jonah Kamei, NEROCA quickly leveled the score thanks to an own goal from Raengdai's Thoudam Nani Singh.

The turning point came as Raengdai was reduced to nine players after red cards were shown to P.M. Rakeveiche and Soraisham Surjakanta Singh. NEROCA seized this opportunity, with Chabungbam Linky Meitei scoring in the 89th minute and Yumnam Renedy Meitei adding a third in stoppage time, sealing the comeback.

With this victory, NEROCA ends Group D with four points from three matches, while FC Raengdai, who made strategic changes having secured a quarter-final spot, finished with six points. Notably, Midul Doley of FC Raengdai was awarded the Emerging Player accolade for the group stage.