Wildfire Chaos in Northern France: Campers Evacuate Amidst Heatwave

Around 1,200 individuals were evacuated from a French campsite due to two wildfires. One fire is contained, while the other spreads southward. Campers are housed in shelters as the region faces a severe wildfire season exacerbated by heatwaves. French environment minister warns of substantial economic impacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 22:11 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 22:11 IST
Wildfire Chaos in Northern France: Campers Evacuate Amidst Heatwave
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  • Country:
  • France

Approximately 1,200 campers were evacuated from a site in northern France as two wildfires raged near the beach, local officials reported on Wednesday. In the Pas-de-Calais department, close to the Strait of Dover, one wildfire is now under control, but the other continues to spread towards the south, fueled by challenging conditions.

Authorities have relocated the displaced campers to shelters as a precaution. France, along with much of Europe, is contending with an active wildfire season, intensified by rampant heatwaves following a wet winter that spurred excessive vegetation growth.

French Environment Minister Monique Barbut indicated that the ongoing heatwaves could lead to financial repercussions amounting to €15 billion ($17 billion) both directly and indirectly. With the euro currently valued at 0.8674 to the dollar, the economic impact is significant.

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