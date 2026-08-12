A Crucial Test for Shubman Gill's Captaincy in Sri Lanka

Former cricketer Murali Kartik believes Shubman Gill's fitness and leadership will be tested in the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka. As India's new Test captain, Gill faces scrutiny as he leads the team in Galle, with the series pivotal for India's World Test Championship aspirations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 22:13 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 22:13 IST
A Crucial Test for Shubman Gill's Captaincy in Sri Lanka
Shubman Gill. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Former Indian cricketer Murali Kartik asserts that the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka will significantly challenge Shubman Gill's captaincy. Despite fitness concerns, Kartik backs Gill to excel with the bat. Gill, succeeding Rohit Sharma as India's Test captain last year, will lead a two-match series in Galle starting August 15.

In a virtual interaction with ANI, Kartik emphasized that while Gill’s batting prowess is undeniable, maintaining fitness is crucial. Kartik commented, "I'm confident in Shubman Gill's batting; he’s a class act. The priority is ensuring his fitness due to his recurrent niggles.” Gill, although nursing a finger injury during training, scored 44 runs in the warm-up game, confirming his readiness for the Galle Test under the guidance of spin bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule.

Kartik underscores the pressure on Gill not only as a batsman but as a captain with immense scrutiny on every decision. “Leadership in Indian cricket is daunting," said Kartik. The series represents Gill's debut Test leadership in Sri Lanka, crucial for bolstering India’s position in the World Test Championship standings, alongside seasoned squad members like KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja. India's performance is critical with the World Test Championship final looming next year.

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