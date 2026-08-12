Delhi High Court Pushes for Better Facilities for Lawyers in Prisons

The Delhi High Court urged improved facilities for lawyers visiting prisons after a petition highlighted issues like inadequate waiting areas and poor amenities. The petition calls for cleaner environments, designated interview spaces, and transportation solutions within prisons to ensure effective legal communication.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 22:11 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 22:11 IST
Delhi High Court Pushes for Better Facilities for Lawyers in Prisons
Delhi High Court (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

The Delhi High Court has instructed the Director General of Prisons to assess and address concerns regarding the infrastructure and basic amenities for advocates visiting prison complexes in Delhi.

Presided over by Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia, the court responded to a public interest litigation filed by advocate Rishav Kumar, which advocates for enhanced facilities to aid legal meetings between lawyers and inmates. Filed through advocates Mohd Suza Faisal and Mohd Kashif, the plea calls for improvements such as proper waiting areas, clean water, sanitary facilities, legal interview rooms, parking solutions, and internal transport services.

Kumar's petition emphasizes the frequent prison visits required by lawyers for obtaining important legal documents to assist in bail applications, appeals, and writ petitions. It highlights the inconvenience caused by inadequate amenities and the necessity for same-day legal interviews post-execution of a Vakalatnama, subject to security protocols. The plea invokes Delhi Prison Rules, 2018, and constitutional articles to argue for streamlined judicial access. The court has tasked the DG Prisons with exploring these issues and determining lawful actions.

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