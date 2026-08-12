Teen Sensation Sara Curtis Shatters World Swimming Record

In a stunning performance at the European swimming championships in Paris, Italian teenager Sara Curtis shattered the women's 50m backstroke world record.

Her remarkable time of 26.63 seconds eclipsed the previous record of 26.86 seconds, set by Australian Olympic champion Kaylee McKeown in Budapest on October 20, 2023.

Curtis, at just 19 years of age, achieved this feat in the evening semi-finals, marking a significant milestone in her swimming career.