Teen Sensation Sara Curtis Shatters World Swimming Record

Italian teenager Sara Curtis broke the women's 50m backstroke world record at the European swimming championships in Paris, clocking 26.63 seconds. The previous record, set by Kaylee McKeown, was 26.86 seconds. Curtis achieved this remarkable feat during the evening semi-finals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 23:38 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 23:38 IST
Teen Sensation Sara Curtis Shatters World Swimming Record
  • Country:
  • Italy

In a stunning performance at the European swimming championships in Paris, Italian teenager Sara Curtis shattered the women's 50m backstroke world record.

Her remarkable time of 26.63 seconds eclipsed the previous record of 26.86 seconds, set by Australian Olympic champion Kaylee McKeown in Budapest on October 20, 2023.

Curtis, at just 19 years of age, achieved this feat in the evening semi-finals, marking a significant milestone in her swimming career.

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