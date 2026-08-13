Triumph Amidst Turmoil: Al Ansar's Resilient Victory

Al Ansar overcame war-torn challenges to clinch the Lebanese Premier League title in 2025. Despite training on seven-a-side pitches and interruptions, coach Sami El Choum led the team to victory after a turbulent season. Their perseverance amidst regional conflict ensured a record-extending triumph for the storied club.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2026 01:23 IST | Created: 13-08-2026 01:23 IST
Triumph Amidst Turmoil: Al Ansar's Resilient Victory
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

In an impressive display of resilience, Al Ansar overcame wartime challenges to secure the Lebanese Premier League title in 2025. The team's journey was marred by interruptions from regional conflict, yet their perseverance shone through.

Coach Sami El Choum described how training on seven-a-side pitches due to security constraints both shaped and tested his squad. Despite logistical and emotional difficulties, Al Ansar emerged victorious, extending their record with a 16th championship win.

After a tough restart to the season, Al Ansar eventually took the title with a decisive win over Nejmeh. The club's ability to adapt under pressure highlights the strength and determination rooted in its storied history.

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