International Forces to Aid Disarmament in Lebanon

Israel and Lebanon have selected four nations as potential contributors for a mechanism to supervise Hezbollah's disarmament. The initiative is part of a U.S.-mediated agreement that ties Israel's troop withdrawal from southern Lebanon to Hezbollah's disarmament. Discussions are ongoing, with no firm decisions yet on the composition or scope of international involvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2026 01:45 IST | Created: 13-08-2026 01:45 IST
International Forces to Aid Disarmament in Lebanon
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  • Country:
  • Lebanon

In a significant diplomatic development, Israel and Lebanon have identified Britain, Italy, Switzerland, and Indonesia as potential contributors to a proposed international mechanism aimed at overseeing the disarmament of Hezbollah. This shortlist emerged from recent U.S.-mediated talks in Rome, marking a further step in efforts to implement a June agreement linking Israel's phased withdrawal from Lebanon to the disarmament of Hezbollah.

These countries may help shape the mechanism's framework, provide personnel to manage its execution, or contribute troops to verify disarmament processes, according to informed sources. A Lebanese official confirmed the agreement on potential contributing countries but noted that the final decision would rest with the United States. This initiative is part of Washington's ongoing efforts to resolve conflicts sparked by Hezbollah's recent hostilities against Israel.

Amidst ongoing negotiations, a spokesperson for Israel's U.S. Embassy emphasized that discussions are still in progress. Meanwhile, Switzerland's foreign ministry indicated ongoing exploration of stabilization support without disclosing details. As international discussions advance, the role of foreign troops and the extent of their mandate in Lebanon remain critical points of contemplation.

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