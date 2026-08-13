Tech Rally Boosts Markets Amid Steady Inflation Outlook

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq rose, buoyed by strong quarterly results from AI firms like CoreWeave, amid stable inflation analytics reducing Federal Reserve rate hike expectations. Positive earnings fueled tech sector growth, while U.S.-Iran tensions and moderate market volume defined the trading landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2026 01:55 IST | Created: 13-08-2026 01:55 IST
Tech Rally Boosts Markets Amid Steady Inflation Outlook
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq posted gains on Wednesday, propelled by positive quarterly earnings from AI infrastructure providers such as CoreWeave. The optimistic financial landscape was further reinforced by mild inflation data, reducing speculation of a U.S. Federal Reserve rate hike in September.

Gasoline prices saw a decline for the second month in a row, contributing to the subdued rise in consumer prices. 'The numbers came in right in line, slightly calming market fears,' stated Robert Pavlik from Dakota Wealth. CoreWeave surged 19%, driving up shares of data center operators.

Nvidia and Micron Technology saw gains, boosting the PHLX Semiconductor Index. Meanwhile, Cava Group and Lumentum Holdings posted strong results, reflecting market optimism despite ongoing U.S.-Iran tensions. Wall Street's fear gauge, the Cboe Volatility Index, dropped to its lowest since January as traders increasingly bet on stable Federal Reserve rates.

TRENDING

1
PSG Clinches UEFA Super Cup with Stunning Victory

PSG Clinches UEFA Super Cup with Stunning Victory

France
2
Global Equities Rise Amid Stable Interest Rates and Oil Price Fluctuations

Global Equities Rise Amid Stable Interest Rates and Oil Price Fluctuations

United States
3
Ukrainian Offensive: Precision and Progress on the Southeastern Front

Ukrainian Offensive: Precision and Progress on the Southeastern Front

Ukraine
4
New Era for Lakers: Iger and Kushner Take the Helm

New Era for Lakers: Iger and Kushner Take the Helm

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Trade, Tariffs and Clean Energy: The New Equation for ASEAN Growth

The Biggest Barrier to Climate Resilience in Africa May Not Be Technology

Why Blind Trust in AI Could Be as Risky as Rejecting It Completely

From Resource Booms to Debt Risks: World Bank Urges Commodity Exporters to Rethink Fiscal Policy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026