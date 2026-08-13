Tech Rally Boosts Markets Amid Steady Inflation Outlook

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq posted gains on Wednesday, propelled by positive quarterly earnings from AI infrastructure providers such as CoreWeave. The optimistic financial landscape was further reinforced by mild inflation data, reducing speculation of a U.S. Federal Reserve rate hike in September.

Gasoline prices saw a decline for the second month in a row, contributing to the subdued rise in consumer prices. 'The numbers came in right in line, slightly calming market fears,' stated Robert Pavlik from Dakota Wealth. CoreWeave surged 19%, driving up shares of data center operators.

Nvidia and Micron Technology saw gains, boosting the PHLX Semiconductor Index. Meanwhile, Cava Group and Lumentum Holdings posted strong results, reflecting market optimism despite ongoing U.S.-Iran tensions. Wall Street's fear gauge, the Cboe Volatility Index, dropped to its lowest since January as traders increasingly bet on stable Federal Reserve rates.