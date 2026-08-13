Tensions Rise: Canada Seeks to Avert U.S. Tariff Hike

Canadian officials are negotiating with the U.S. to prevent the imposition of 50% tariffs on various imports. Talks are ongoing in Washington, seeking significant tariff relief after last year's heavy duties. However, the latest U.S. offer falls short of Canadian expectations, creating tensions between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2026 01:44 IST | Created: 13-08-2026 01:44 IST
Tensions Rise: Canada Seeks to Avert U.S. Tariff Hike
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Canadian officials are intensifying efforts to dissuade the United States from enforcing additional tariffs next week, expressing dissatisfaction with a new proposal to ease the measures, according to CBC News sources.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced plans last month to institute a 50% tariff on a vast array of Canadian imports by August 19, unless Canada addresses its so-called discriminatory practices against American cars, alcohol, and dairy products. As a result, both nations are engaged in daily negotiations in Washington in pursuit of an agreement.

Canada seeks to obtain concessions and mitigate the impact of last year’s tariffs, yet the latest U.S. offer presented on Tuesday reportedly does not meet Canadian expectations for tariff reductions. Officials from the U.S. Trade Representative's office and Canadian minister Dominic LeBlanc’s office declined to comment on the matter.

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