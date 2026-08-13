Final Charge: Formula E Drivers Battle for Glory in London Showdown

Nine drivers, including five past champions, remain in the running for the Formula E title as the series heads into its season-ending weekend in London. Among them is 2022/23 champion Jake Dennis, who is currently leading for the Andretti team with 146 points.

Mitch Evans from Jaguar follows closely with 144 points as he prepares to race for the team for the last time before potentially moving to Opel. Pascal Wehrlein from Porsche is not far behind in third place, entering the weekend with aspirations of securing the championship.

The London event marks the end of an era for this iconic venue, as the series will move to Brands Hatch next year with an exciting new Gen4 car. Farewells are also in order for Lucas di Grassi, the series' first-ever race winner, as he makes his final appearance in Formula E.