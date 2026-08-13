China is at the forefront of using cutting-edge artificial intelligence models to enhance weather forecasting. As Typhoon Dolphin approached, AI systems like those developed by Shanghai AI Laboratory and Huawei demonstrated their ability to quickly and accurately predict weather patterns.

Spain experienced a rare total solar eclipse, captivating audiences who gathered eagerly in designated viewing spots. Authorities ensured public safety, emphasizing the dual threats of crowds and potential wildfires, particularly given the high-risk season.

Meanwhile, in the Mediterranean, rising sea temperatures associated with climate change drive invasive fish species migration. Fishermen, like Pepis, are witnessing these changes firsthand, which are emblematic of broader environmental shifts affecting marine ecosystems.