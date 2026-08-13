Barcelona Set to Defend Spanish Super Cup Title in Istanbul

The 2027 Spanish Super Cup will take place in Istanbul, hosted at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium. The event, marking its departure from Saudi Arabia due to the Asian Cup, will feature Barcelona, Real Madrid, Real Sociedad, and Atletico Madrid competing from February 2 to 7.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2026 18:29 IST | Created: 13-08-2026 18:29 IST
Barcelona Set to Defend Spanish Super Cup Title in Istanbul
  • Country:
  • Spain

The 2027 Spanish Super Cup, a prestigious football event, is set to take place in Istanbul, according to an announcement by LaLiga champions Barcelona. Notably, this marks the tournament's shift from Saudi Arabia, where it has been held since 2021.

The decision to move the event comes as Saudi Arabia is busy hosting the Asian Cup, making the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul an attractive alternative for the forthcoming matches. This year's competition will see fierce battles as Barcelona, Real Madrid, Real Sociedad, and Atletico Madrid vie for victory.

This venue change signifies a brief interlude for the tournament's usual host, with plans for its return to Saudi Arabia next season. Barcelona, having clinched the trophy three times in the last four editions, will aim to continue their dominance in this exciting clash scheduled for early February.

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