DeepSeek Launches V4 Pro Model, Ramping Up AI Battle
DeepSeek, a prominent Chinese AI startup, launches its V4 Pro model to strengthen its market position amid growing domestic competition. The company plans to double staffing, expand computing capacity, and raise funds as it endeavors to cut reliance on external chip suppliers and boost efficiency.
- Country:
- China
In an ambitious move to reclaim its footing in the competitive tech landscape, Chinese AI startup DeepSeek unveiled its advanced V4 Pro model Thursday. The new release aims to enhance agent capabilities significantly and is accessible through API, APP, and Web channels, marking a notable expansion in its service offerings.
The company's strategic plans include increasing API prices for both V4 Pro and V4 Flash models, in addition to introducing a flexible pricing structure that varies during peak and off-peak periods. Notably, DeepSeek's V4 Flash model previously surpassed the V4 Pro's performance in various tests, highlighting rapid technological enhancements before the official launch.
DeepSeek's journey to solidify its business continues with plans for extensive fundraising and hiring expansions. Recent efforts included a major funding round valuing the company at $74 billion and initiatives to design proprietary AI chips. This could potentially reduce its dependency on current suppliers, including Nvidia and Huawei, positioning DeepSeek for sustained growth.
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