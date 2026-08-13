Los Angeles Grand Jury Indicts Nick Reiner in Shocking Murder Case

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced that a grand jury has indicted Nick Reiner in the December fatal stabbings of his parents, Rob Reiner and Michele Reiner, prominent figures in the Hollywood industry.

Nick Reiner, who faces two counts of murder, pleaded not guilty to charges including special circumstances of multiple murders, lying in wait, and using a "dangerous and deadly weapon, a knife." The case has garnered widespread attention due to the high-profile nature of the victims.

These special circumstances could make Reiner eligible for the death penalty, depending on the prosecutors' decision to seek it. The case is expected to further unfold as legal proceedings continue.