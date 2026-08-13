Mali President Pardons French National Amid Tensions

Mali's President Assimi Goita has granted a pardon to a French national, Yann Vezilier, who was sentenced to two decades in prison. The official statement was released on Thursday, illustrating a significant diplomatic gesture amid strained relations.

Vezilier faced severe charges from Mali's military-led government, being accused of participation in a conspiracy to destabilize the West African country last year.

The French foreign ministry has not yet responded to inquiries regarding the pardon, according to reports from Reuters.