Mali President Pardons French National Amid Tensions
Mali's President, Assimi Goita, has pardoned French national Yann Vezilier, who was previously sentenced to 20 years in prison for allegedly participating in a plot to destabilize the country. The French foreign ministry has yet to comment on this development.
- Country:
- Mali
Mali's President Assimi Goita has granted a pardon to a French national, Yann Vezilier, who was sentenced to two decades in prison. The official statement was released on Thursday, illustrating a significant diplomatic gesture amid strained relations.
Vezilier faced severe charges from Mali's military-led government, being accused of participation in a conspiracy to destabilize the West African country last year.
The French foreign ministry has not yet responded to inquiries regarding the pardon, according to reports from Reuters.