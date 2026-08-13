Ending a Historic Standoff: IF Metall Calls Off Strike Against Tesla

In a significant development, the Swedish trade union IF Metall has announced the cessation of its prolonged strike against electric car manufacturer Tesla. The industrial action, which had been ongoing for three years, concluded after Tesla opted to buy out all the union's striking members.

The controversy began in October 2023, when Tesla mechanics went on strike over unmet demands for collective agreements. The standoff underscored a collision between Tesla CEO Elon Musk's anti-union position and Sweden's collective bargaining ethos.

While Tesla has no production facilities in Sweden, the Scandinavian nation remains a crucial market, with the company's vehicles being serviced by union members. Despite the purchase of striking workers, IF Metall remains committed to achieving collective agreements across Sweden. Tesla, which has not yet commented, continues its Nordic operations uninterrupted.