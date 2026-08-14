Selena Gomez Sued Over Alleged Mental Health Startup Fraud

Investors have sued celebrity Selena Gomez, accusing her of committing fraud by neglecting her duties to promote and build her mental health startup, Wondermind Global. The investors, who contributed $1.2 million, claim Gomez failed to fulfill her marketing leadership role and to develop crucial components like a mobile app.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2026 01:39 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 01:39 IST
Selena Gomez Sued Over Alleged Mental Health Startup Fraud
Selena Gomez
  • Country:
  • United States

Selena Gomez, a prominent singer and actor, is facing legal action from investors who accuse her of fraud related to her mental health startup, Wondermind Global.

Launched in 2021, the company aimed to enhance users' mental fitness, but investors claim Gomez didn't meet her commitments, including creating a mobile app.

The investors, having contributed nearly $1.2 million, allege Gomez ignored contractual obligations and failed to fulfill basic company duties. They became aware of these issues through an online news report in September 2025.

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