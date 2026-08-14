Selena Gomez Sued Over Alleged Mental Health Startup Fraud

Selena Gomez, a prominent singer and actor, is facing legal action from investors who accuse her of fraud related to her mental health startup, Wondermind Global.

Launched in 2021, the company aimed to enhance users' mental fitness, but investors claim Gomez didn't meet her commitments, including creating a mobile app.

The investors, having contributed nearly $1.2 million, allege Gomez ignored contractual obligations and failed to fulfill basic company duties. They became aware of these issues through an online news report in September 2025.