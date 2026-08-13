Sara Curtis Shatters World Record Again at European Championships

Sara Curtis, the Italian swimming sensation, has once again shattered her own world record in the 50m women's backstroke. During the European Championships in Paris, she won the gold medal with a time of 26.56 seconds, eclipsing the record she set just a day prior.

At only 19 years old, Curtis surpassed five-time Olympic champion Kaylee McKeown's 2023 record in Wednesday's semi-finals, where she recorded a time of 26.63 seconds. On Thursday, she furthered her achievement, with France's Mary-Ambre Moluh taking silver and Britain's Lauren Cox claiming the bronze.

This latest victory marks Curtis's third medal at the championships. She has previously earned a bronze in the 100m freestyle and a silver as part of the 4x100m freestyle relay team, underscoring her prowess in competitive swimming.