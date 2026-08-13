Record-Breaking Triumphs on Day One of Pan Pacific Championships

The U.S. excelled on the first day of the Pan Pacific Championships in California. Katie Ledecky maintained her dominance in the 1,500-meter freestyle, while the U.S. mixed medley relay team set a world record. Australian Lani Pallister also clinched the 200-meter freestyle title.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2026 12:13 IST | Created: 13-08-2026 12:13 IST
Record-Breaking Triumphs on Day One of Pan Pacific Championships
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  • United States

On the opening day of the Pan Pacific Championships in Irvine, California, the U.S. swimming team delivered outstanding performances. Katie Ledecky secured victory in the 1,500-meter freestyle, continuing her unbroken winning streak since July 2010, and remarked on the vibrant competitive atmosphere.

A notable highlight was the U.S. 4x100m mixed medley relay team's world record-setting performance, clocking in at 3:36.70. The team, comprising Will Modglin, Van Mathias, Gretchen Walsh, and Kate Douglass, surpassed the previous record that an American team set in 2024, capturing widespread acclaim.

Australian swimmer Lani Pallister claimed victory in the 200-meter freestyle, narrowly edging out Canadian contender Summer McIntosh. Pallister's focus now shifts to preparing for her Olympic aspirations. Meanwhile, Australia and Canada claimed silver and bronze in various events, rounding off an exciting day at the Championships.

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