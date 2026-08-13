Record-Breaking Triumphs on Day One of Pan Pacific Championships

On the opening day of the Pan Pacific Championships in Irvine, California, the U.S. swimming team delivered outstanding performances. Katie Ledecky secured victory in the 1,500-meter freestyle, continuing her unbroken winning streak since July 2010, and remarked on the vibrant competitive atmosphere.

A notable highlight was the U.S. 4x100m mixed medley relay team's world record-setting performance, clocking in at 3:36.70. The team, comprising Will Modglin, Van Mathias, Gretchen Walsh, and Kate Douglass, surpassed the previous record that an American team set in 2024, capturing widespread acclaim.

Australian swimmer Lani Pallister claimed victory in the 200-meter freestyle, narrowly edging out Canadian contender Summer McIntosh. Pallister's focus now shifts to preparing for her Olympic aspirations. Meanwhile, Australia and Canada claimed silver and bronze in various events, rounding off an exciting day at the Championships.