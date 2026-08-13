Lani Pallister's Dazzling Triumph at Pan Pacific Championships

Australian swimmer Lani Pallister clinched the 200m freestyle title at the Pan Pacific Championships by narrowly defeating Canada's Summer McIntosh. Despite a late charge from McIntosh, Pallister secured the win with a time of 1:53.67. Pallister previously excelled in team and individual events at major competitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2026 09:05 IST | Created: 13-08-2026 09:05 IST
Lani Pallister's Dazzling Triumph at Pan Pacific Championships
  • Country:
  • Australia

In a nail-biting finish at the Pan Pacific Championships in Irvine, California, Australian swimmer Lani Pallister edged out Canada's Summer McIntosh to claim the 200 metres freestyle title.

McIntosh made a strong surge in the final stages, but Pallister adeptly maintained her lead, touching the wall first in a remarkable 1:53.67, just 0.19 seconds ahead.

This victory marks another milestone for Pallister, who has previously showcased her prowess in international competitions, including Olympic and World Championship events.

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