Chelsea fans are holding onto hopes of a successful turnaround after a series of underwhelming performances coinciding with the club's purchase by American investors.

With the appointment of Xabi Alonso, former coach at Bayer Leverkusen and Real Madrid, and the acquisition of major signings including £117 million midfielder Morgan Rogers, Chelsea looks to position itself among the top contenders for the Premier League title, although securing a top-four finish seems a more attainable goal.

The team's recent moves also involved shedding some players to tighten the squad, while Xabi Alonso’s historical achievements as a player and coach bring renewed faith in Chelsea's structure, despite internal challenges stemming from consortium disagreements.