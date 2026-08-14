Rodri's Future Hangs in Balance Amid Barcelona Speculation

Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca addresses rumors of midfielder Rodri's potential move to Barcelona as the transfer window remains open. Maresca emphasizes his focus on the upcoming Community Shield match against Arsenal, dismissing suggestions that the match is a mere friendly and affirming City's aim for silverware.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2026 16:24 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 16:24 IST
Rodri's Future Hangs in Balance Amid Barcelona Speculation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Spain

Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca has chosen not to comment on rampant speculation about Rodri's future at the club. With transfer rumors linking the Spanish midfielder to a move to Barcelona, Maresca stated that "anything can happen" before the transfer window shuts.

The manager remained focused on the forthcoming Community Shield against Arsenal, emphasizing the significance of the match. Despite the swirling rumors, Maresca stated that his priority is preparing the team to secure silverware in what will be a pivotal clash in Cardiff.

While rumors of Rodri's exit fill headlines, Maresca confirmed Rodri's fitness post-surgery and clarified that the club has no new signings planned for Friday. He insists on that refocusing attention on the team’s immediate challenges rather than off-the-pitch business.

TRENDING

1
Central Asian Power Blackouts Expose Grid Vulnerabilities

Central Asian Power Blackouts Expose Grid Vulnerabilities

Kazakhstan
2
Indonesia Boosts Budget for Free Meals Program

Indonesia Boosts Budget for Free Meals Program

Indonesia
3
Yen Faces Tumultuous Waters: Intervention, Rate Hikes, and Market Shifts

Yen Faces Tumultuous Waters: Intervention, Rate Hikes, and Market Shifts

United States
4
Europe Ablaze: Wildfires Surge Amid Record Heat

Europe Ablaze: Wildfires Surge Amid Record Heat

Croatia

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Waste to Wealth: Ethiopia’s Plastic Crisis Opens New Doors for a Circular Economy Transition

Ghana’s Gold Price Risk: IMF Warns Weak Banks and Central Bank Remain Exposed to Shocks

Diamond Slump Puts Botswana at Crossroads as AfDB Calls for New Investment and Growth Model

Global Services Boom Creates Jobs Beyond Borders, Opening New Opportunities for Local Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026