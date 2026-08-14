Rodri's Future Hangs in Balance Amid Barcelona Speculation

Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca has chosen not to comment on rampant speculation about Rodri's future at the club. With transfer rumors linking the Spanish midfielder to a move to Barcelona, Maresca stated that "anything can happen" before the transfer window shuts.

The manager remained focused on the forthcoming Community Shield against Arsenal, emphasizing the significance of the match. Despite the swirling rumors, Maresca stated that his priority is preparing the team to secure silverware in what will be a pivotal clash in Cardiff.

While rumors of Rodri's exit fill headlines, Maresca confirmed Rodri's fitness post-surgery and clarified that the club has no new signings planned for Friday. He insists on that refocusing attention on the team’s immediate challenges rather than off-the-pitch business.