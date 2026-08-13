Xavi's New Chapter: Spanish Maestro Takes Helm of Dutch Team

Xavi, the celebrated Spanish footballer and former World Cup winner, has been officially appointed as the head coach of the Netherlands national football team, succeeding Ronald Koeman.

This move marks the continuation of the longstanding, intertwined football relationship between Barcelona and Dutch soccer, reinforced by shared philosophies introduced by legends like Johan Cruyff and Rinus Michels.

Though some criticism emerged over the prolonged selection process, Xavi's appointment has been well-received, as he aims to lead the Dutch side through the upcoming European Championship in 2028 and the 2030 World Cup.