Xavi's New Chapter: Spanish Maestro Takes Helm of Dutch Team

Xavi, the World Cup-winning Spanish footballer, has been appointed as the Netherlands national football team coach, succeeding Ronald Koeman. He has signed a contract through the 2030 World Cup. Xavi's appointment reinforces the historical connection between Barcelona and Dutch football philosophies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2026 13:37 IST | Created: 13-08-2026 13:37 IST
Xavi's New Chapter: Spanish Maestro Takes Helm of Dutch Team
Xavi
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

Xavi, the celebrated Spanish footballer and former World Cup winner, has been officially appointed as the head coach of the Netherlands national football team, succeeding Ronald Koeman.

This move marks the continuation of the longstanding, intertwined football relationship between Barcelona and Dutch soccer, reinforced by shared philosophies introduced by legends like Johan Cruyff and Rinus Michels.

Though some criticism emerged over the prolonged selection process, Xavi's appointment has been well-received, as he aims to lead the Dutch side through the upcoming European Championship in 2028 and the 2030 World Cup.

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