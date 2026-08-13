Game-Changing Moves: Key Sports Headlines

Summary of current sports news including calls to drop sex-testing in tennis, MLB highlights, J.J. McCarthy's role with the Vikings, a rain-adjusted game schedule, soccer trades, increased viewership in women's sports, a record Lakers purchase, Formula E's tight race, and LAFC's new acquisition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2026 22:26 IST | Created: 13-08-2026 22:26 IST
Game-Changing Moves: Key Sports Headlines
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  • United States

The Sport & Rights Alliance has urged the Women's Tennis Association to abandon its sex-testing policy, which they deem discriminatory. The policy necessitates players to undergo a gene test, provoking debate in the tennis community.

In Major League Baseball, Alex Bregman shone for the Chicago Cubs, hitting three home runs and scoring seven RBIs against the Washington Nationals. Meanwhile, the start of a baseball game between the Chicago White Sox and Cincinnati Reds adjusted its timing due to expected rain.

Venture capitalist Joshua Kushner and former Disney CEO Bob Iger are making headlines with their record $12.5 billion purchase of the Los Angeles Lakers, illustrating the growing financial stakes in sports franchises.

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