LIV Golf Team Championship Cancellation Unveils New Investment Era

LIV Golf announced the cancellation of its team championship in Michigan, originally scheduled from August 27-30, to concentrate on its upcoming chapter with new investors. The event will now be determined at The Club at Chatham Hills in Indianapolis, marking the end of the season.

The cancellation follows the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund's (PIF) decision to cease further investment in the rebel circuit, prompting LIV to secure a new lead investor. The fund withdrawal marks a shift as LIV Golf aligns itself for the future without PIF backing.

Ticket holders for the Michigan event will be refunded, while the team competition will assess scores from the remaining four players vying for spots on the 2026 podium. LIV Golf is at a turning point, seeking a funding boost for sustained operations past the 2026 season.