Wall Street Edges Lower Amid Investor Caution and Rising Oil Prices

Wall Street's main indexes experienced a downturn on Monday as investors exercised caution ahead of quarterly earnings reports from major retailers, seeking insights into U.S. consumer spending patterns. Meanwhile, oil prices surged over $2 per barrel, influenced by stalled diplomatic talks between the U.S. and Iran, inciting fears over global supply security.

As oil provided support, the energy index emerged as the only gainer among the S&P 500's 11 sectors, climbing 0.87%. In contrast, most sectors, including communications services and consumer staples, suffered losses around 1.5%. The technology sector faced volatility, albeit closing slightly down by 0.2%, as investors weighed the long-term returns of substantial AI expenditures.

The market reaction included the Dow Jones Industrial Average dipping by 272.63 points, the S&P 500 dropping 40.70 points, and the Nasdaq Composite decreasing by 84.25 points. Retailers Home Depot and Walmart are set to release earnings reports in the coming days, which investors hope will clarify the current economic landscape shaped by recent weak retail sales and job figures.