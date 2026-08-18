FIFA Exit: Inside the Departure of Kevin Lamour
Kevin Lamour, FIFA's Chief Operating Officer, has left the organization, weeks after criticizing President Gianni Infantino's plan to sell a stake in its tournament business. FIFA confirmed Lamour's departure, stating the mutual agreement to part ways. His criticism highlighted concerns over prioritizing individual interests over FIFA's mission.
Kevin Lamour, Chief Operating Officer at FIFA, has parted ways with the organization. The departure comes weeks after Lamour publicly criticized FIFA President Gianni Infantino's plan to sell a stake in its tournament ventures, including the World Cup.
A FIFA spokesperson confirmed the termination, thanking Lamour for his two years of service and refraining from further comment. Secretary General Mattias Grafstrom informed staff and council members that the decision was mutual, reported Sky News.
Lamour, who joined FIFA in 2024, was critical of the proposal, deeming it a product of individual interests rather than serving the broader mission of FIFA. His comments followed the resignation of Carlos Cordeiro, a senior adviser to Infantino, who also opposed the plan. The controversial proposal has since been abandoned.
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