India's Strong Position at Lunch in Galle Test
At lunch on the fourth day of the opening test against Sri Lanka in Galle, India reached 116-4, gaining an overall lead of 294 runs. This puts India in a commanding position as they continue their innings, building on their first innings advantage to solidify their chances of victory.
On Tuesday, India marked a significant lead during the fourth day of the first test match against Sri Lanka at Galle, having reached a score of 116-4 by lunch.
This position gives India an overall lead of 294 runs, enhancing their prospects in the test's closing stages.
With a robust performance, the Indian team aims to maintain their momentum and secure a decisive win.
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