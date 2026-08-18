Al-Ahli Challenges Past Champions in Expanded Asian Champions League

Saudi Arabia's Al-Ahli, coached by Marino Pusic, will face 2024 winners Al-Ain and other top teams in the expanded Asian Champions League. The competition now includes 32 teams, with the league phase starting on September 14. The finals will be held in Saudi Arabia from April 23 to May 1.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 14:38 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 14:38 IST
Al-Ahli Challenges Past Champions in Expanded Asian Champions League
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In the upcoming and highly anticipated phase of the Asian Champions League, Al-Ahli of Saudi Arabia is set to face previous champions Al-Ain from the United Arab Emirates. The draw for this expanded tournament took place in Kuala Lumpur, outlining a challenging pathway for the participating teams.

Under the leadership of Marino Pusic, Al-Ahli will also compete against clubs from Qatar and the UAE, as well as Uzbekistan's Neftchi and Pakhtakor, forming a diverse list of competitors. The league phase has increased to accommodate 32 teams, with play commencing on September 14 and culminating on February 17.

Meanwhile, the eastern division of the tournament will see Japan's Kashima Antlers, alongside other prominent east Asian teams, compete in regional groups. The competition concludes with centralized finals in Saudi Arabia from April 23 to May 1, marking an exciting climax to the extended league.

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