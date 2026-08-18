Al-Ahli Challenges Past Champions in Expanded Asian Champions League

In the upcoming and highly anticipated phase of the Asian Champions League, Al-Ahli of Saudi Arabia is set to face previous champions Al-Ain from the United Arab Emirates. The draw for this expanded tournament took place in Kuala Lumpur, outlining a challenging pathway for the participating teams.

Under the leadership of Marino Pusic, Al-Ahli will also compete against clubs from Qatar and the UAE, as well as Uzbekistan's Neftchi and Pakhtakor, forming a diverse list of competitors. The league phase has increased to accommodate 32 teams, with play commencing on September 14 and culminating on February 17.

Meanwhile, the eastern division of the tournament will see Japan's Kashima Antlers, alongside other prominent east Asian teams, compete in regional groups. The competition concludes with centralized finals in Saudi Arabia from April 23 to May 1, marking an exciting climax to the extended league.