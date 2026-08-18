Serie A 2023: Italy's Football Powerhouses Prepare for a Season of Change

The 2023 Serie A season kicks off with champions Inter Milan undergoing major changes, including new signings and strategic adjustments. Milan, Naples, Como, and AS Roma also face transformations with new managers and players. The league is poised for an exciting and competitive season of Italian football.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 15:34 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 15:34 IST
Serie A 2023: Italy's Football Powerhouses Prepare for a Season of Change
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Italy's prestigious Serie A is set to begin on August 22, with the upcoming season promising to be more thrilling than ever. Defending champions, Inter Milan, are in the spotlight as they navigate a major generational shift under the leadership of manager Cristian Chivu.

Inter has revamped their squad substantially, with significant changes in defense and the forward lineup. Notably, veteran Ivan Provedel from Lazio will back up keeper Josep Martinez, while new signings John Stones and Manuel Akanji stabilize the defense following the exit of key players.

As Napoli, Milan, and other teams like Como and AS Roma make strategic shifts, the competition intensifies. Milan has appointed Ruben Amorim as their head coach, positioning themselves aggressively for the title. The season is set for a fierce contest, promising compelling narratives and intense matchups.

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