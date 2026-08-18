Nasdaq Composite: Breaking Barriers Amid Bullish Patterns

The Nasdaq Composite remains promising with technical analysis indicating potential for new highs despite minor setbacks. It recently surpassed a key bullish pennant formation, suggesting resumption of its uptrend. The index’s internals further support a positive outlook with increasing participation among stocks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 15:31 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 15:31 IST
Nasdaq Composite: Breaking Barriers Amid Bullish Patterns
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The Nasdaq Composite continues to show potential for reaching new highs, as recent technical analysis provides an optimistic outlook for the tech-heavy index. Despite dipping slightly over the last two days, it broke out of a short-term bullish pennant formation, indicating a likely continuation of the upward trend.

At Monday's close, the index remained within 1.7% of its June record high, supported by solid underlying metrics. According to LSEG data, the Nasdaq is supported by increases in the Nasdaq New High/New Low index, rising to nearly 68%, indicating broader market participation.

Experts indicate that surpassing a breadth measure of 72.6% could confirm improved market momentum. Without such broader participation, sustaining a rally led by a few prominent stocks becomes challenging. Daily market insights from Reuters analysts provide further context on these trends.

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