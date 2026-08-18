Meta on Trial: Landmark Case Challenges Tech Giant Over Child Privacy and User Safety

In a landmark trial, Meta Platforms faces allegations of misleading the public about the safety of Instagram and Facebook for young users, violating child privacy laws. U.S. states are pushing for a single trial to cover state consumer protection and federal privacy claims, while Meta desires smaller, state-specific trials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 15:31 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 15:31 IST
Meta on Trial: Landmark Case Challenges Tech Giant Over Child Privacy and User Safety
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

As the trial begins, Meta faces allegations of deceiving the public about the safety of Instagram and Facebook for young users, with states claiming violations of child privacy laws. The conflict over trial logistics between Meta and U.S. states has been a primary focus.

Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers employed a hybrid approach for the trial, consolidating state law claims for four states while including federal claims from all states. Her decision, informed by an advisory jury, could influence the future operations of Facebook and Instagram.

Experts suggest the multistate coalition against Meta enhances credibility and bargaining power, with legal strategies reminiscent of past tobacco and opioid industry cases. States argue Meta's platforms were designed to hook young users, allegedly violating state consumer protection laws and the federal Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act.

TRENDING

1
Ebola Outbreak: Containment Efforts Struggle Against the Odds

Ebola Outbreak: Containment Efforts Struggle Against the Odds

Global
2
India's Sweet Dilemma: Tackling Sugar Price Surge Before Festive Season

India's Sweet Dilemma: Tackling Sugar Price Surge Before Festive Season

Global
3
UK Firmly Backs Ukraine in Face of Russian Threats

UK Firmly Backs Ukraine in Face of Russian Threats

Global
4
Abhinandan Singh's Meteoric Rise: From IPL Mentorship to UPT20 Heroics

Abhinandan Singh's Meteoric Rise: From IPL Mentorship to UPT20 Heroics

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Pandemic’s False Green Dividend: Mining Emissions Fell Because the Economy Did

Solar Cuts the Fuel Bill, Batteries Cut the Risk: A New Model for Rural Africa

Beyond Hunger: WHO Warns Food Crises Are Driving Disease, Poverty and Development Losses

Africa Builds Advanced Healthcare Capacity as Workforce Gaps and Urban Inequality Persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026