Meta on Trial: Landmark Case Challenges Tech Giant Over Child Privacy and User Safety

As the trial begins, Meta faces allegations of deceiving the public about the safety of Instagram and Facebook for young users, with states claiming violations of child privacy laws. The conflict over trial logistics between Meta and U.S. states has been a primary focus.

Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers employed a hybrid approach for the trial, consolidating state law claims for four states while including federal claims from all states. Her decision, informed by an advisory jury, could influence the future operations of Facebook and Instagram.

Experts suggest the multistate coalition against Meta enhances credibility and bargaining power, with legal strategies reminiscent of past tobacco and opioid industry cases. States argue Meta's platforms were designed to hook young users, allegedly violating state consumer protection laws and the federal Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act.