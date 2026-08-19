Jamal Musiala Reveals Neurological Diagnosis Amid On-Field Episodes

Jamal Musiala, Bayern Munich midfielder, revealed his diagnosis with a neurological disorder after collapsing twice in four days during matches. Despite the scary episodes caused by the condition, Musiala remains optimistic and under expert care. Doctors confirmed no further health risks for the athlete.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2026 09:11 IST | Created: 19-08-2026 09:11 IST
Jamal Musiala Reveals Neurological Diagnosis Amid On-Field Episodes
Jamal Musiala

Jamal Musiala, the dynamic midfielder for Bayern Munich, has disclosed that he has been diagnosed with a neurological disorder following his second collapse during a game in just four days. The 23-year-old experienced a collapse only six minutes after joining the pitch in Bayern's recent 4-2 friendly victory against Heidenheim, necessitating immediate medical help.

The Germany international encountered a similar episode in their 3-1 win over RB Leipzig a few days earlier. Musiala posted on Instagram that he has been diagnosed with 'temporary, brief, but easily treatable absences' due to a neurological dysfunction but assured fans of his optimism and the high-quality medical care he is receiving.

Despite the alarming nature of these incidents, Musiala emphasized that medical evaluations ruled out further health risks. Having missed six months last season due to an ankle fracture, the midfielder bounced back, playing in the World Cup 2026 for Germany, demonstrating remarkable resilience and dedication to his sport.

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