Michael Cheika: Returning to Reignite the Waratahs' Spirit

Michael Cheika, former coach of Australia and Argentina, is set to return to the New South Wales Waratahs for the Super Rugby Pacific season. Known for his transformational skills, Cheika aims to revitalize the team's spirit after a challenging decade. His previous success with the Waratahs in 2014 enhances anticipation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2026 09:22 IST | Created: 19-08-2026 09:22 IST
Michael Cheika: Returning to Reignite the Waratahs' Spirit

Michael Cheika, known for his storied tenure as a rugby coach, will return to lead the New South Wales Waratahs in the upcoming Super Rugby Pacific season. The announcement was made on Wednesday, signaling a potentially transformative phase for the Sydney-based team.

Previously guiding the Waratahs to their only Super Rugby title in 2014, Cheika's return is anticipated to boost the team after years of lackluster performance and dwindling fan support. The seasoned coach has signed a one-year deal, with the option to extend until 2028, bringing renewed hope to the team and its supporters.

Cheika's experiences, especially his dual triumphs in the European Cup and Super Rugby, underscore his capability to rejuvenate struggling squads. His reunion with key players Bernard Foley and Nick Phipps is seen as a strategic advantage that could enhance the Waratahs' competitiveness on the field.

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