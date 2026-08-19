Paul Pogba Parts Ways with AS Monaco

In a notable development in the sports world, French international Paul Pogba has parted ways with AS Monaco after mutual consent was reached between the two parties, according to an announcement made by the Ligue 1 club on Wednesday.

Pogba's contract with Monaco, initially meant to end in 2027, has been terminated. The decision came after the objectives set for Pogba were not fully realized during his stint. Despite his enthusiasm and gratitude towards the club, he struggled to regain form post a lengthy doping suspension.

During his tenure at Monaco, Pogba, famed for his past successes with Manchester United and Juventus, managed to make only six appearances, partly due to ongoing injury challenges. Currently, he is on the mend from a thigh injury after recovering from a knee problem.