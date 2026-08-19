Aston Villa Bolsters Premier League Ambitions with Strategic Signings

Aston Villa has announced the permanent acquisitions of two dynamic players to fortify its squad ahead of the new Premier League season. Goalkeeper Zion Suzuki and left back Matteo Ruggeri have joined the club, bringing significant international and league experience.

Suzuki, 23, comes from Parma and boasts 22 caps for Japan, offering a competitive edge to the goalkeeper position amidst ongoing uncertainty around Emiliano Martinez. Ruggeri, 24, strengthens Villa's defense, transferring from Atletico Madrid where he contributed to 26 LaLiga and 15 Champions League matches.

The club kicks off its Premier League campaign against Brighton & Hove Albion this Sunday, aiming to make a solid start with these strategic signings.