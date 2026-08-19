Political Tensions Rise as Satyendar Jain's Arrest Sparks Controversy

Amid rising political tensions, the arrest of Satyendar Jain, a former Delhi minister, by the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) has unleashed a storm of controversy. Jain, implicated in alleged irregularities concerning the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) tendering process, was taken into custody on Tuesday.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, addressing the media, accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of using arrests as a strategy to target prominent opposition leaders during election periods. He described the BJP as 'rattled' by their inability to establish a stronghold in Punjab ahead of the 2027 assembly elections.

The arrest has drawn sharp criticism from various political factions, including the Punjab Legislative Assembly Speaker, Kultar Singh Sandhwan, and Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit, who labeled the move as politically motivated and part of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's electoral tactics. Allegations point to long-standing issues of irregular contracts in the DJB that predate Jain's previous imprisonment.