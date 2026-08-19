Germany's borrowing costs have surged to a 15-year high, driven by mounting security challenges following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, according to the Finance Ministry. This escalation necessitates significant defense investments.

On Wednesday, Germany's 10- and 30-year borrowing costs reached fresh 15-year highs. This is part of a broader trend affecting major Western economies, including the U.S. and Japan, where bond yields are climbing to multi-decade highs.

The increased borrowing costs stem from burgeoning government debts and geopolitical tensions, affecting companies and households while complicating economic policies. A Finance Ministry spokesperson highlighted the profound impact of Russia's aggression on Germany's security landscape.