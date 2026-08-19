India Accelerates Rail Expansion with Rs 9,450 Crore Projects to Boost Connectivity

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, led by PM Modi, has sanctioned four major railway projects valued at Rs 9,450 crore. These initiatives aim to bolster India's rail infrastructure, enhance mobility, and foster self-reliance. Covering several states, the projects promise improved connectivity and environmental benefits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2026 16:53 IST | Created: 19-08-2026 16:53 IST
India Accelerates Rail Expansion with Rs 9,450 Crore Projects to Boost Connectivity
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved four significant railway projects totalling approximately Rs 9,450 crore. These ventures by the Ministry of Railways are designed to enhance the infrastructure across India, specifically focusing on boosting connectivity and operational efficiency.

The projects encompass the Kharagpur-Bhadrak and Bhadrak-Haridaspur lines in Odisha and West Bengal, the Gummidipundi-Gudur line in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, and the Cuttack-Paradeep line in Odisha. This network expansion aligns with Modi's vision of a self-reliant India, aiming to develop local economies and increase employment prospects.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted the Kharagpur-Bhadrak project's coastal route through Odisha. The infrastructure enhancement, including new bridges, aims to facilitate movement and increase capacity, fostering freight traffic and tourism while contributing to climate goals and reducing oil import dependency.

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