Kerala Cricket League Returns: A Battle for Supremacy Begins

The much-anticipated third season of the Kerala Cricket League (KCL) is set to kick off on Thursday at the Greenfield International Cricket Stadium. Six teams will compete fiercely for the T20 title, promising an exciting tournament.

An elaborate inaugural ceremony replete with entertainment and cultural performances will light up the event, starting at 6 PM. The Calicut Globstars will face off against Thrissur Titans in the opening game, while the defending champions Kochi Blue Tigers take on Aries Kollam Sailors in the second match.

A vibrant fan village near Gate 5 of the stadium offers free entry, featuring attractions like a 360-degree photo booth, carnival games, and team merchandise stalls. The league saw intense bidding during the July player auction, with Alleppey Ripples acquiring Sibin Girish for Rs 11.80 lakh, marking the highest bid.