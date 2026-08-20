Brazil to Host Historic 2027 Women's World Cup Opener and Final

Brazil will host the opening and final matches of the 2027 Women's World Cup at Rio's Maracana Stadium. The tournament, the first Women's World Cup in South America, involves 32 teams. All host cities will have multiple games, with a festive atmosphere anticipated by FIFA officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2026 19:16 IST | Created: 20-08-2026 19:16 IST
Brazil to Host Historic 2027 Women's World Cup Opener and Final
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Brazil is set to welcome the world as it hosts the opening and final matches of the 2027 Women's World Cup at the iconic Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. The match schedule, announced on Thursday, marks a historic first for the Women's World Cup in South America.

The tournament will kick off on June 24, with Brazil's national team playing the opening match. The excitement will culminate in the July 25 final, also held at Maracana, a stadium etched in football history as the site of Brazil's defeat by Uruguay in the 1950 men's World Cup.

In an exhilarating soccer festival, all eight host cities will stage at least seven matches each, promising knockout action across Brasilia, Porto Alegre, Recife, Salvador, Belo Horizonte, Fortaleza, Rio de Janeiro, and Sao Paulo. FIFA President Gianni Infantino expressed anticipation for the vibrant energy Brazilian fans will bring, while former Brazil captain Aline Pellegrino looked forward to the unforgettable celebration.

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