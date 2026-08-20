Joao Cancelo Rejoins Barcelona: A Permanent Journey
Barcelona signs Joao Cancelo, Portuguese fullback, on a free transfer for a permanent return until 2029. Having previously played for Barca on loan, Cancelo is now back after terminating his contract with Al-Hilal. His globe-trotting career includes stints at top clubs and significant honors.
Barcelona has permanently signed Joao Cancelo on a free transfer, securing the Portuguese fullback until June 2029. This marks Cancelo's third spell with the club after previous loan stints from Manchester City and Al-Hilal.
During his two previous stints, Cancelo made 65 appearances, scoring six goals and providing nine assists. Most recently, he returned to Barca after mutually terminating his contract with Al-Hilal.
A product of Benfica's academy, Cancelo has enjoyed a distinguished career with clubs like Valencia, Inter Milan, Juventus, Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Barca, and Al-Hilal. His trophy cabinet includes multiple league titles across top European leagues and participation in the recent World Cup with Portugal.