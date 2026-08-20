Highlights of Sports: Upsets, Returns, and Farewells

In the latest sports news, Jacksonville Jaguars' left tackle Cole Van Lanen has been cleared to play, following a knee injury. This development was reported by the NFL Network, setting the stage for Van Lanen to return from the physically unable to perform list.

Meanwhile, Aryna Sabalenka suffered a surprising loss to rising star Sara Bejlek at the Cincinnati Open, impacting her U.S. Open preparations. Bejlek's victory marked her first win over a top-ten opponent, highlighting her growing potential in tennis.

In the world of soccer, Lionel Messi delivered an emotional goal for Inter Miami following the passing of his father. The sports news roundup also includes Nneka Ogwumike's decision to retire from the WNBA, signaling the end of a storied career.