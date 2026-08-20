PV Sindhu Reflects on Tough Loss at BWF World Championships

India's badminton ace PV Sindhu has reflected on her recent defeat in the pre-quarterfinals of the BWF World Championships. Despite a fierce battle, she fell to China's Wang Zhi Yi, losing 11-21, 21-15, 17-21 in a marathon 88-minute match that tested both players' endurance.

Sindhu noted the strategic use of long breaks by her opponent, a tactic she suggested required more patience to counter. "Every point matters," Sindhu stated, emphasizing the importance of focus amid opponent disruptions. This marks a significant challenge for Sindhu, as it disrupts her previously unbeaten record against Chinese competitors at the championships.

Despite the setback, Sindhu is resolute in learning from the experience, acknowledging the pain of defeat but expressing readiness to bounce back stronger. She now sets her sights on the upcoming Asian Games, determined to harness the lessons from this championship for future successes.