PV Sindhu Reflects on Tough Loss at BWF World Championships

India's shuttler PV Sindhu analyzes her defeat to China's Wang Zhi Yi at the BWF World Championships, highlighting the need for patience against her opponent's tactics. Despite a strong comeback in the second game, Sindhu was edged out in the decider, marking the end of her campaign.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2026 22:29 IST | Created: 20-08-2026 22:29 IST
PV Sindhu Reflects on Tough Loss at BWF World Championships
Indian shuttler PV Sindhu. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

India's badminton ace PV Sindhu has reflected on her recent defeat in the pre-quarterfinals of the BWF World Championships. Despite a fierce battle, she fell to China's Wang Zhi Yi, losing 11-21, 21-15, 17-21 in a marathon 88-minute match that tested both players' endurance.

Sindhu noted the strategic use of long breaks by her opponent, a tactic she suggested required more patience to counter. "Every point matters," Sindhu stated, emphasizing the importance of focus amid opponent disruptions. This marks a significant challenge for Sindhu, as it disrupts her previously unbeaten record against Chinese competitors at the championships.

Despite the setback, Sindhu is resolute in learning from the experience, acknowledging the pain of defeat but expressing readiness to bounce back stronger. She now sets her sights on the upcoming Asian Games, determined to harness the lessons from this championship for future successes.

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