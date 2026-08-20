Home Crowd Propels India's Dynamic Duo into BWF World Quarterfinals

In an exhilarating display of skill, India's women's doubles team, Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly, celebrated a significant victory at the BWF World Championships. The duo triumphed over Japan's seventh-seeded team of Rin Iwanaga and Kie Nakanishi, delivering a decisive 21-16, 21-12 win in front of an exuberant home crowd in New Delhi.

Gopichand expressed how the support from local fans transformed pressure into a motivating force, even as they trailed in the first set. "The crowd played an essential role, pushing us through tough moments. We hope to give them more reasons to celebrate," she emphasized after the match.

As the pair advances to face the formidable Chinese team of Jia Yifan and Zhang Shuxian, both players acknowledged the challenges ahead. However, the confidence gleaned from their recent performance, combined with the crowd's support, provides a solid foundation as they aim for a spot in the semifinals.