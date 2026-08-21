Wall Street Woes: Rising Yields and Disappointing Retail Results Plunge Stocks
U.S. stock indexes fell due to rising Treasury yields and disappointing Walmart results, affecting consumer stocks. Oil price increases and bond market dynamics further pressured the market. While cryptocurrency firms rallied, other sectors including retail and biotech experienced significant losses, illustrating a volatile market landscape.
U.S. stock indexes tumbled on Thursday, approaching two-week lows as Treasury yields rose, eroding risk appetite. Retail giant Walmart's disappointing results, coupled with rallying oil prices, intensified the pressure.
Walmart shares plummeted 9% after misfiring on Wall Street quarterly expectations, prompting declines in rival retailers Costco and Albertsons. Upward pressure on bond yields and heightened crude oil prices also worried investors.
Despite Wednesday's Treasury Department actions, yields resumed their climb on Thursday. Meanwhile, crypto companies rallied following President Trump's call for crypto legislation, adding complexity to the turbulent market environment.
ALSO READ
-
Wall Street Tumbles: Rising Yields and Retail Woes Weigh Down Stocks
-
Walmart Faces Economic Headwinds Amidst Price War Strategy
-
Rising Yields and Oil Prices Rattle U.S. Markets, Walmart Miss Sparks Consumer Concerns
-
Walmart Faces Economic Pressures Amidst Slowing Sales Growth
-
Walmart's Rare Sales Miss Rattles U.S. Stock Market