Wall Street Woes: Rising Yields and Disappointing Retail Results Plunge Stocks

U.S. stock indexes tumbled on Thursday, approaching two-week lows as Treasury yields rose, eroding risk appetite. Retail giant Walmart's disappointing results, coupled with rallying oil prices, intensified the pressure.

Walmart shares plummeted 9% after misfiring on Wall Street quarterly expectations, prompting declines in rival retailers Costco and Albertsons. Upward pressure on bond yields and heightened crude oil prices also worried investors.

Despite Wednesday's Treasury Department actions, yields resumed their climb on Thursday. Meanwhile, crypto companies rallied following President Trump's call for crypto legislation, adding complexity to the turbulent market environment.