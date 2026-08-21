Tensions in the Strait: A Decrease in Commodity Ship Traffic Amid U.S.-Iran Talks Stalemate

Ship traffic along the strategically crucial Strait of Hormuz has sharply decreased, which is indicative of rising tensions in the Middle East amid stalled U.S.-Iran peace negotiations. Data from shiptracker Kpler confirmed that only seven commodity ships sailed on Thursday, a significant drop from the previous day’s figures.

Specifically, four of these vessels entered the Strait while three exited, none of which were comprised of the typically significant very large crude carriers or liquefied natural gas tankers. Notably, an exception was a large gas carrier transporting propane and butane via an Iranian route, according to updated data.

In parallel, the Bab el-Mandeb strait observed a slight slowdown in vessel transit compared to earlier in the week. Kpler reported 23 transiting ships on Thursday, a substantial decrease from 34 on previous days. This decline in shipping activity stems from persistent geopolitical uncertainty impacting the security of these critical maritime corridors.