Shein Eyes September IPO Amid Diminished Valuation and Investor Caution

In a bid to navigate challenging financial waters, fast-fashion giant Shein is set to initiate its Hong Kong initial public offering on Monday, with a targeted listing date of September 1. However, insiders hint at the possibility of a slight delay past this date.

Renowned for its rapid supply chain and low prices, Shein was once a formidable contender against industry giants like H&M and Zara. Yet, rising costs and slower growth have tempered investor enthusiasm, prompting a significant valuation drop to $26-27 billion from a previous high of $100 billion.

A new player in Shein's IPO team is the asset management arm of UBS Group, marking its first investment in the firm. Although the list of cornerstone investors remains unfinished, discussions with existing shareholders are ongoing. Shein has stayed mum on the developments, but its filings suggest possible incentives for early backers.